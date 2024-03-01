Social Democrats completes Galway City local election candidate selection

The Galway West branch of the Social Democrats has selected its candidate for the City East area.

Justine Delaney Heaslip was chosen at the selection event, which took place this week.





Justine grew up in the city and has been working as an office manager.

She will join fellow Soc Dems candidates – Councillor Alan Curran for City West and Eibhlín Seoighthe for City Central.

