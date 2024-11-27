Soapbox All-Ireland Finals success for Portumna student

5th Year Portumna Community School student Ava Young has won the Over 17s category of the National Europe Direct Soapbox Finals.

Her winning debate on ‘Artificial Intelligence is not a threat to humanity’ scooped her the top prize of €1000 in One-for-All vouchers.

Ava qualified for the National Finals by winning the Galway regional Soapbox competition in Ballinasloe Library last week, with 12-year-old Ashir Anwar from Scoil Mhuire Mathair in Galway winning the under 16 competition.

Ava was supported by her teachers Liz Skelly and Edel Madden at the event in the College of Physicians and is thrilled at her All-Ireland title.