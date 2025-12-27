Soaking up the Galway Christmas atmosphere

Galway would be a great little city at Christmas if you could only bottle it – and now they have!

Claddagh and Celtic Jewellery on Quay Lane in the city has reported its limited edition of ‘Galway Christmas Spirit’ in bottles have been snapped up by festive shoppers.

The Christmas edition of glass jars filled with air follows on from the success of the shop’s ‘Irish air in a bottle’ and the ‘Soak up the Atmosphere’ kit, which included a sponge in a bottle.

The Christmas bottles were filled with fresh air, “soaked up here directly in Eyre Square” at Galway Christmas Market, and along the city’s Christmas-lights-lined streets, according to proprietor of the jewellers, Galway City Councillor Níall McNelis (Lab).

“This is the one opportunity to bring home a unique piece of Galway into your kitchen,” he said in a promotional TikTok video.

“Bring it home. Close all windows and doors. Open slowly and let the Christmas spirit out of the glass jar,” he said.

The jars of Galway Christmas spirit are being sold for €5.99 – and in response to an online query, Councillor McNelis confirmed they do ‘ship to Renmore!’.

Pictured: Níall McNelis…Galway gift of the gab.