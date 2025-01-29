Small reduction agreed in size of seven-storey building for Westside carpark
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Brendan Carroll
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
City planners have permitted a number of changes to the 240-bed student accommodation complex to be built in the carpark of the Westside Shopping Centre.
The developers of the seven-storey building had sought permission for amendments to existing planning permission, including a 67 square metres reduction of the ground floor to 1,578 sq m, to allow for the provision and protection of existing infrastructure, electricity and gas, in the vicinity of the building.
They have also been permitted to omit a café that was included in the plans given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála in 2022, after the project was submitted directly to them as a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), which allows for fast-tracking of housing schemes after consultation with the local authority.
And a reduction in the floor-to-floor heights on upper floors will result in an overall building height reduction of about one metre, while the permitted telecommunication masts at roof level will be omitted.
Preliminary work has begun on the development, which will see a reduction of almost a hundred spaces in the Westside Shopping Centre carpark.
Behind the project is Westside Investment Limited, owned by Dublin-based finance house Elkstone, headed by Ciaran McIntyre – who bought the Westside Shopping Centre in 202.
The group is also involved in the 345-bed purpose-built student accommodation currently under construction in Queen Street, in the city centre.
Galway City Council has granted permission for all of the amendments sought to the planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála.
The accommodation, which will be used for short-term tourism lets during student holiday periods, consists of 240 ‘bed spaces’ in 32 clusters, ranging from four-bed spaces to eight-bed spaces, with all clusters serviced by a communal living/kitchen/dining room.
The development will result in the removal of 94 spaces from the carpark, leaving 238 spaces – although Dunnes Stores have said that 52 of these are for staff use and not currently available to the public.
There will be no carparking for tenants of the student housing — but 212 bicycle spaces will be provided.
The gross floor area of the development, ranging from one to seven storeys, is more than 8,000 square metres.
Pictured: The new student accommodation complex is being built in the carpark of the Westside Shopping Centre.
More like this:
Loughrea man convicted and fined over illegal gas works
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Loughrea man has been convicted and fined over carr...
Several woods and parks in Galway remain closed after storm damage
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeveral woodland and parks areas in Galway will remai...
HSE sends letters to 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula as review underway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLetters are being sent to around 800 expectant mother...
Plaque bearing poem by late Gerry Dawe re-erected at newspaper’s former offices
A plaque with poetry by the late Gerry Dawe has been returned to its perch in Galway City centre ...
Neighbours appeal against houses plans in place of Claddagh cottage
Neighbouring residents have appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the granting of planning permissio...
Cornamona's Éamon Ó Cuív inaugurated as 2025 President of Oireachtas na Gaeilge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCornamona's Éamon Ó Cuív has been inaugurated as the ...
Minister Calleary visits Galway's island and rural communities to check on Storm Éowyn recovery
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister Dara Calleary has been visiting west Galway ...
Shower time extended at Knocknacarra, Renmore and Westside community centres
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMKnocknacarra Tuesday 9am to 8.30pm Wed 9am to ...
Water returning on Mid-Galway Public Supply
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe majority of Uisce Éireann customers on the Mid-Ga...