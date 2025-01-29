Small reduction agreed in size of seven-storey building for Westside carpark

City planners have permitted a number of changes to the 240-bed student accommodation complex to be built in the carpark of the Westside Shopping Centre.

The developers of the seven-storey building had sought permission for amendments to existing planning permission, including a 67 square metres reduction of the ground floor to 1,578 sq m, to allow for the provision and protection of existing infrastructure, electricity and gas, in the vicinity of the building.

They have also been permitted to omit a café that was included in the plans given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála in 2022, after the project was submitted directly to them as a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), which allows for fast-tracking of housing schemes after consultation with the local authority.

And a reduction in the floor-to-floor heights on upper floors will result in an overall building height reduction of about one metre, while the permitted telecommunication masts at roof level will be omitted.

Preliminary work has begun on the development, which will see a reduction of almost a hundred spaces in the Westside Shopping Centre carpark.

Behind the project is Westside Investment Limited, owned by Dublin-based finance house Elkstone, headed by Ciaran McIntyre – who bought the Westside Shopping Centre in 202.

The group is also involved in the 345-bed purpose-built student accommodation currently under construction in Queen Street, in the city centre.

Galway City Council has granted permission for all of the amendments sought to the planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála.

The accommodation, which will be used for short-term tourism lets during student holiday periods, consists of 240 ‘bed spaces’ in 32 clusters, ranging from four-bed spaces to eight-bed spaces, with all clusters serviced by a communal living/kitchen/dining room.

The development will result in the removal of 94 spaces from the carpark, leaving 238 spaces – although Dunnes Stores have said that 52 of these are for staff use and not currently available to the public.

There will be no carparking for tenants of the student housing — but 212 bicycle spaces will be provided.

The gross floor area of the development, ranging from one to seven storeys, is more than 8,000 square metres.

Pictured: The new student accommodation complex is being built in the carpark of the Westside Shopping Centre.