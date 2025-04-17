Small is beautiful when it comes to musical highs

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 3 minutes read
A Different View with Dave O’Connell
As gigs go, they couldn’t have been much further apart in scale or atmosphere – 8,000 crammed into the 3Arena for the first of David Gray’s two Dublin appearances, and just 60 filling Coyne’s Gastropub in Cill Chiaráin for an unforgettable night in the presence of Lisa Hannigan.
I was lucky enough to be at both, but it wasn’t the size of the crowd that tells the real difference between the two evenings – it was the behaviour of the fans.
Because while Lisa Hannigan held her enthralled audience in the palm of her hand for a spellbinding night of rare beauty, David Gray was like a man desperately trying to bring a speeding train back under control.
It wasn’t his fault; it was the appalling behaviour of so many of the packed house that turned out, clearly having ‘enjoyed’ the sunny afternoon in some hostelry or other to the point that they didn’t feel the need to listen as much as they did to talk incessantly all night long.
There was a drugs-detection dog on a lead in the bar area but from the looks of a considerable number of the audience, he might need either retraining or at least a visit to a vet to check his sinuses.
Because it wasn’t just the drink that brought the buzz; there were so many people so clearly off their heads on cocaine – to the point that they were standing and clapping so out of time to the band that they might have been at a different show.
And this isn’t just the view of some sixty-year-old stick-in-the-mud; the morning after the night before, David Gray himself remained shocked by the atmosphere in the 3Arena.
He posted a video on social media in response to what he called ‘an absolutely mental gig’.
“People were hammered,” he said. “It was so rowdy. I don’t think I’ve ever heard an audience as rowdy as that. It was a bit out of control in a way. It’s very hard to weave the subtleties and emotional context and storytelling into the show. We just had to keep our heads down and power through.”
A less diplomatic artist might have put this in more pejorative terms but he’s coming back to the same venue next month – so he diluted his criticism by acknowledging that the crowd went nuts for the big hits…Babylon, Sail Away, This Year’s Love.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Is Sceirde windfarm on the rocks?
Backers of a divisive proposal for a massive windfarm off the coast of Conamara have refused to c...
Minister must act on latest slurry research findings
MINISTER for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, has been called upon this week to reinstate grant aid fo...
It’s enough that it just feels like the real deal
World of Politics with Harry McGee Last week, the HSE announced its programme for capital proj...
Trying to beat the tech jinx and remembering those passwords
Country Living with Francis Farragher There are times when I truly believe that I have a jinx ...
Serious stuff is about to start for Galway’s hurlers and footballers
Inside Track with John McIntyre THE gloves are off and the big stuff is about to begin for the...
Big May Day celebration of blossoming musical talent
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Over the past six years, Blowtorch Records has been a pillar o...
Paula’s show explores rich life of Nora Joyce
Arts Week with Judy Murphy The remarkable life of Galway’s Nora Barnacle – later Nora Joyce – ...
Alley’s renaissance is whole new ball game!
Built in 1905 for a man from Timbuktu, a refurbished County Galway handball alley is at the centr...
Residents demand action over ‘death trap’ road
Barna residents living in and around the An Maolán development on Paint Box Road hit out at the ‘...