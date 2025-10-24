Small Crane area of the city's Westend refurbished

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding from the Galway Westend Traders Association and the Cairde Grant Scheme and has led to a complete regeneration of the Small Crane Square

The project was pioneered and managed by Lisa Regan, who ensured that all craftspeople and tradespeople involved were local, aligned with the vision, and compliant with Galway City Council regulations.

Lisa says the success of this project further strengthens the case for the Small Crane area to be pedestrianised, as trialled since 2019.