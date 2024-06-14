Sloppy United fall to their first defeat of the season
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Galway United 1
Wexford FC 2
Mike Rafferty in Eamonn Deacy Park
Time will tell if this is a crucial juncture in Galway United’s season. At Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday evening, they lost their way in the closing stages of this contest as they were beaten for the first time in 11 outings.
Without ever producing a performance to match their early season form, they still looked like they were going to maintain their impressive start to the campaign when Jenna Slattery fired them into the lead 10 minutes from time.
However, the concession of two calamitous goals in the closing three minutes was to change the course of the game and present the visitors with a win that never looked likely earlier.
Matters did not start well for United, for despite being named on the team sheet, Julie-Ann Russell was not fit to play due to illness, and was replaced in attack by Rola Olusola, who came back into the side after missing the last game against Shamrock Rovers.
The loss of the Irish international was a massive blow, however, as her colleagues feed off her workrate, energy and ability, and despite a reasonable opening-half performance by the home side, the majority of the display was rather flat.
Wexford had just picked up one point from three previous away games and while they are a side with a lot of experienced players, their start to the season was rather sluggish. Indeed their first-half display seldom gave an indication that a positive outcome was in the reckoning, as United were by far the better side.
However for all that, United’s lack of a threat in front of goal was a throwback to former times: they enjoyed almost all the momentum, and pressed left and right, but had no cutting edge in front of goal.
Pictured: Jenna Slattery gave United an 80th minute lead, before Wexford scored twice late on to snatch the win. Photos: Michael Gough.
