Slight rise in new homes granted planning permission in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There has been a slight rise in the number of new homes being granted planning permission in Galway.

CSO figures show in the year to June, 298 new homes – a mixture of houses and apartments – have been given the go-ahead.

That’s compared to 275 during the same time last year.

While the city figures remain more or less the same, there was an increase in the number of new houses granted planning permission in the county.

250 new houses and 19 new apartments have been granted permission in the county between January and June of this year.

That’s compared to 225 new houses and 17 new apartments during the same time in 2024.

In the city, almost 30 new homes – 19 houses and ten apartments – have been granted permission in the first and second quarter of this year.

That compares to 23 houses and eight apartments being given the go-ahead during the same time last year.