Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November

Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November
There was a slight drop in the unemployment figures for Galway during the month of November.

The number of people on the live register stood at 8,250 – compared to 8,308 in October.


In Galway City, 90 people left the live register during November, leaving it at 4,327.

In Ballinasloe, the figure was 868 – a negligible increase on the figure of 863 in October.

There was a bigger increase in Clifden, where the number of unemployed rose by 38, to 660.

There was also a slight rise in unemployment in Gort, where there are now 565 people out of work.

And Tuam experienced a drop of 25 in unemployment figures – with the figure for the North Galway town now standing at 1,045

The post Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

