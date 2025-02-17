Slight drop in registration of .ie websites in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a slight drop in the registration of .ie websites in Galway last year.

A report from the official registry of .ie domain names shows there were 2,227 registrations in Galway last year.

It’s a minor drop of two and a half percent on 2023, which is higher than the national average of just half of one percent.

The registry says new websites can be taken as a measure of digital development and new economic activity in any given area.

Overall, .ie websites now account for 54 percent of Ireland hosted domains, followed by .com at 29 percent.