Slight drop in registration of .ie websites in Galway last year

Slight drop in registration of .ie websites in Galway last year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a slight drop in the registration of .ie websites in Galway last year.

A report from the official registry of .ie domain names shows there were 2,227 registrations in Galway last year.

It’s a minor drop of two and a half percent on 2023, which is higher than the national average of just half of one percent.

The registry says new websites can be taken as a measure of digital development and new economic activity in any given area.

Overall, .ie websites now account for 54 percent of Ireland hosted domains, followed by .com at 29 percent.

