Slight drop in eviction notices in Galway in Quarter 3
There has been a slight drop in the number of eviction notices issued to Galway tenants.
From July to September, 251 notices to quit were issued across Galway – compared to over 300 in the previous quarter.
Nationally, landlords issued 4,500 notices of termination in the third quarter of 2023 following the phasing out of the no-fault eviction ban.
The figure, from the Residential Tenancies Board, represents a drop of over 1,000 compared to the previous three months.
