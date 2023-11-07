  • Services

Slight drop in eviction notices in Galway in Quarter 3

Published:

There has been a slight drop in the number of eviction notices issued to Galway tenants.

From July to September, 251 notices to quit were issued across Galway – compared to over 300 in the previous quarter.


Nationally, landlords issued 4,500 notices of termination in the third quarter of 2023 following the phasing out of the no-fault eviction ban.

The figure, from the Residential Tenancies Board, represents a drop of over 1,000 compared to the previous three months.

The post Slight drop in eviction notices in Galway in Quarter 3 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

