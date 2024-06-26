Slight drop in crime offences reported in Galway

There has been a slight drop in the number of crime offences reported in the Galway Garda Division.

During the first quarter of 2024, 3,925 crime incidents were reported – a decrease of over 200 on the same time in 2023.





A quarter of the almost 4,000 crime incidents reported in the Galway Garda division during the first three months of 2024 were theft or theft-related.

Jim Dalton, with the CSO, has more details on the national picture:

