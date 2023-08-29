Slight decrease in births registered in Galway so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight decrease in the number of births registered in Galway this year.

There were 814 births registered in the first quarter of 2022, while there have been 771 in the same period this year.

The county figures remained fairly in line with last year, with the dip mostly seen in the city.

The majority of babies were born to mothers between the ages of 30-39 years of age.