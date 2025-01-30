Slevin and Leonard strikes help Galway to topple Tipp

Galway 2-9

Tipperary 0-7

By DARREN KELLY IN FETHARD

GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers are up and running in 2025 as second half goals from Kate Slevin and Róisín Leonard secured three points on the opening day of Division 2 of the National League.

Following relegation last year, the Tribeswomen will be seeking results as well as performance with promotion a target. And they’ll have a stronger understanding of where they lie when they host Cork this Sunday (Tuam Stadium, 2pm).

The maroon and white featured eight changes from last year’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Kerry, which included returning Kilkerrin-Clonberne duo Siobhán Divilly and Lynsey Noone, along with club mate Ailish Morrissey.

2023 winning All-Ireland minors Leah O’Halloran and Aoibhin Eilian joined Maryanne Jordan. Chellene Trill returned after being away, Shauna Hynes started at centre forward, and Slevin took her place in attack after giving soccer a break this term.

Tipperary, who produced a positive championship showing last year despite needing to beat Laois in a relegation semi-final, also had eight changes with Anna Rose Kennedy and Niamh Martin back from Australia. Injury meant Aishling Moloney sat out this encounter.

And following a six month period since competitive action, rustiness and nerves were evident in the opening exchanges on the astro turf in Fethard’s Town Park. While this put Galway at an early disadvantage, it was a welcome venue following the impact of Storm Eowyn.

Scoring proved tricky in the first quarter before Emma Morrissey’s free put Tipperary ahead on 15 minutes. However, Galway were back level through Leonard 60 seconds later. But that was after Slevin’s strike into the net was ruled out as referee Anthony Marren had blown for an earlier foul.

Pictured: Galway’s Roisin Leonard who scored their second goal in Sunday’s Division Two LGFA League win over Tipperary in Fethard.