Škoda to launch its new crossover SUV in March

Škoda will launch its new SUV at the in March which will be called the Škoda Kamiq. This new crossover is the third SUV from the brand and marks the next step in the Czech manufacturer’s SUV campaign.

Following on from the seven-seat Kodiaq and the more compact Karoq, the Kamiq is positioned as an urban crossover and will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Explaining the origins of the name, Škoda’s marketing department say that word Kamiq comes from the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland and describes something that fits as perfectly as a second skin in every situation.

They also say that the Škoda Kamiq presents itself as an ideal companion to everyday life in urban environments and beyond. The name fits perfectly with the existing SUV model range as all Škoda SUV models will start with a K and end with a Q.

As the smallest SUV in the line-up Škoda chiefs say that the Kamiq will be based on the same size as the Volkswagen T-Cross and Seat Arona, and will share the on the VW Group’s MQB platform. Prices will be announced nearer to the Irish launch although it should undercut its sister VW sibling with plenty of Simply Clever features thrown in.

Expect the Skoda Kamiq to be available with a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI and a 1.5 TSI. It remains to be seen whether there’s going to be a 1.6 TDI, but it could happen since the VW and the Seat are available with a diesel engine.