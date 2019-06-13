Škoda model will boast VW’s new MIB infotainment system

After the Pope’s visit to Ireland last year, where he was transport about the country in a Škoda Rapid, the car maker dispensed with that model and have replaced it with the new Škoda SCALA, which arrived in Ireland this week and was launched officially in Dublin on Monday.

Based on the platform of the Volkswagen Golf and SEAT Leon, this is a compact hatchback and a spiritual successor to the Rapid. While the Rapid was offered in saloon and hatchback body styles, the SCALA is exclusively offered as a hatchback and sharing little in common with the old model while showcasing some of the most advanced technologies available in the Volkswagen Group.

It has a rather wide and low stance and protruding front grille that hides the fact that the SCALA is one of the largest cars in its segment, measuring 4.4 metres in length. These dimensions deliver substantial interior spaciousness, particularly for rear seat passengers. Boot capacity is not sacrificed either, with 467 litres of capacity with unfolded seats.

SEAT chiefs say that low fuel consumption is assured, with a turbocharged line up of TSI petrol engines including a 1.0 TSI 115bhp and a 1.5 TSI 150bhp; a frugal 1.6 TDI 115bhp diesel is also available with both manual and DSG automatic transmissions. A lower powered 1.0 TSI 95bhp petrol unit will be offered at a later date.

The SCALA will be the first brand in the Volkswagen group to receive the third and most advanced generation of infotainment systems known internally as MIB3.

You get a much cleaner cock-pit as former infotainment, and air-conditioning buttons move to controls operating from 6.5”, 8.0” or 9.2” colour touch screens. Other benefits include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as wireless phone charging capability. USB-c ports are only starting to come on stream. The SCALA is future proofed with the use of USB-c ports for superior phone charging and data transfer capabilities.

