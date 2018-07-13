Skillnet Networks support almost 11 hundred Galway Companies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 11 hundred Galway based companies have taken part in enterprise led training through Skillnet Networks over the last year.

Skillnet Ireland is the national agency responsible for the promotion and facilitation of workforce learning in Ireland.

New figures released by the training agency show a jump of 7 per cent in companies from Galway availing of the subsidised training when compared to this time last year.

94 per cent of Galway companies that took part were SMEs, with almost 3 quarters of those reporting an increase in productivity and competitiveness follow the training.

