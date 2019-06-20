Sixth generation Opel Corsa set to go electric

All the talk this week about the new Opel Corsa is centred around the car going electric. With the all-new, sixth generation Corsa, the German carmaker is offering for the first time a battery-electric version with a range of 330 kilometres.

Now under the ownership of the PSA Group that includes Citroen and Peugeot, Opel has chosen the brand’s most popular model to finally bring electric mobility out of its niche-existence.

There will be other engines in the line-up too including a selection of versions of a 1.2-litre petrol engine with outputs ranging from 75- to 130hp and the choice of automatic and manual transmissions. A 1.5-litre diesel producing 100hp paired with a manual gearbox will also be available. These will be followed up by a fully electric version in early 2020.

With a range of 330 km the five-seat Corsa-e promises to be relatively suitable for most drivers’ every-day use. It comes with a 50 kWh battery that can be fast-charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in 30 minutes.

Drivers can choose from three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – and improved handling and driving performance is promised to be better because of a lower centre of gravity that should account for more fun behind the wheel.

Inside, the modern interior with fully digitalised cockpit can even be upgraded with leather seats. Technologies and assistance systems that are more often found in higher market segments make their debut in the Corsa-e.

