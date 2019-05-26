Sixth Count Ballinasloe LEA: Dolan extends advantage over Donohue

After six counts in the Ballinasloe area, the locally based Independent candidate and HSE employee Aisling Dolan is closing in on a seat with just a couple of counts remaining.

The sixth count saw the elimination of Fianna Fail’s Mike Kelly – and he transferred heavily to both Dolan and Sinn Fein’s Dermot Connolly.

Tim Broderick (Ind) and Michael Connolly (FF) are still the only candidates elected in the six-seater electoral area so far.

However, three of the remaining four seats are expected to be taken by Peter Keaveney (FG), Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Dermot Connolly (SF).

After that, Aisling Dolan has opened up a gap of around 360 votes over Fianna Fail’s Aidan Donohue which will be very difficult to close.

And even with the likely elimination of his party colleague Michael Finnerty, it will be extremely unlikely that he will make up the difference.

Meanwhile, the count for the Tuam electoral area is just underway.

Ballinasloe

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 23,513

Total poll: 13,462

Spoiled votes: 211

Total valid poll: 13,251

Quota: 1,894

First count

Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362

Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168

Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632

Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541

Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387

Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082

Aidan Donohue (FG) 845

Michael Finnerty (FG) 697

Mike Kelly (FF) 511

Ken Campbell (SD) 407

Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308

Broderick and Connolly elected

Second court

(Distribution of Broderick’s surplus)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+19) 1,651

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+39) 1,580

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+113) 1,500

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+60) 1,142

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+99) 944

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+23) 720

Mike Kelly (FF) (+25) 536

Ken Campbell (SD) (+39) 446

Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+33) 344

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+18) 326

Third count

(Distribution of Michael Connolly’s surplus)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+40) 1,691

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+46) 1,626

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+19) 1,519

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+18) 1,160

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+36) 980

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+13) 733

Mike Kelly (FF) (+39) 575

Ken Campbell (SD) (+10) 456

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+43) 369

Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+10) 354

Bruce eliminated

Fourth count

(Distribution of Bruce’s vote)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+7) 1,698

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+11) 1,637

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+84) 1,603

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+99) 1,259

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,001

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+16) 749

Mike Kelly (FF) (+34) 609

Ken Campbell (SD) (+40) 496

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+5) 374

O’Brien eliminated

Fifth count

(Distribution of O’Brien’s votes)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+96) 1,794

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+85) 1,722

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+11) 1,614

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+16) 1,275

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,022

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+3) 752

Mike Kelly (FF) (+84) 693

Ken Campbell (SD) (+2) 498

Campbell eliminated.

Sixth count

(Distribution of Campbell’s votes)

Peter Keaveney (FG) (+13) 1,807

Dermot Connolly (SF) (+134) 1,748

Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+19) 1,741

Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+147) 1,422

Aidan Donohue (FG) (+37) 1,059

Michael Finnerty (FG) (+32) 784

Mike Kelly (FF) (+31 724

Kelly eliminated