Sixth Count Ballinasloe LEA: Dolan extends advantage over Donohue

After six counts in the Ballinasloe area, the locally based Independent candidate and HSE employee Aisling Dolan is closing in on a seat with just a couple of counts remaining.
The sixth count saw the elimination of Fianna Fail’s Mike Kelly – and he transferred heavily to both Dolan and Sinn Fein’s Dermot Connolly.
Tim Broderick (Ind) and Michael Connolly (FF) are still the only candidates elected in the six-seater electoral area so far.
However, three of the remaining four seats are expected to be taken by Peter Keaveney (FG), Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Dermot Connolly (SF).
After that, Aisling Dolan has opened up a gap of around 360 votes over Fianna Fail’s Aidan Donohue which will be very difficult to close.
And even with the likely elimination of his party colleague Michael Finnerty, it will be extremely unlikely that he will make up the difference.
Meanwhile, the count for the Tuam electoral area is just underway.
Ballinasloe
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 23,513
Total poll: 13,462
Spoiled votes: 211
Total valid poll: 13,251
Quota: 1,894
First count
Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362
Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168
Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632
Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541
Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387
Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082
Aidan Donohue (FG) 845
Michael Finnerty (FG) 697
Mike Kelly (FF) 511
Ken Campbell (SD) 407
Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308
Broderick and Connolly elected
Second court
(Distribution of Broderick’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+19) 1,651
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+39) 1,580
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+113) 1,500
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+60) 1,142
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+99) 944
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+23) 720
Mike Kelly (FF) (+25) 536
Ken Campbell (SD) (+39) 446
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+33) 344
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+18) 326
Third count
(Distribution of Michael Connolly’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+40) 1,691
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+46) 1,626
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+19) 1,519
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+18) 1,160
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+36) 980
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+13) 733
Mike Kelly (FF) (+39) 575
Ken Campbell (SD) (+10) 456
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+43) 369
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+10) 354
Bruce eliminated
Fourth count
(Distribution of Bruce’s vote)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+7) 1,698
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+11) 1,637
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+84) 1,603
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+99) 1,259
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,001
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+16) 749
Mike Kelly (FF) (+34) 609
Ken Campbell (SD) (+40) 496
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+5) 374
O’Brien eliminated
Fifth count
(Distribution of O’Brien’s votes)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+96) 1,794
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+85) 1,722
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+11) 1,614
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+16) 1,275
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+21) 1,022
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+3) 752
Mike Kelly (FF) (+84) 693
Ken Campbell (SD) (+2) 498
Campbell eliminated.
Sixth count
(Distribution of Campbell’s votes)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+13) 1,807
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+134) 1,748
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+19) 1,741
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+147) 1,422
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+37) 1,059
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+32) 784
Mike Kelly (FF) (+31 724
Kelly eliminated