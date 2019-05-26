Sixth count Athenry-Oranmore: Cronnelly closes in on seat

The sixth count in the Athenry-Oranmore area has been completed – and as expected the elimination of Sinn Fein’s Louis O’Hara saw a healthy transfer to former Sinn Fein councillor and now Independent Gabe Cronnolly.

That has put him within shouting distance of the quota so he should get across the line after the next count.

Following the sixth count, the elimination of the Greens’ Kenneth Keavey has taken place and his 679 votes are now being distributed.

Although based in Corrandulla, he received votes right across the electoral area so it is very difficult to establish who will benefit most from his transfers.

Athenry-Oranmore LEA

Total electorate 23,796

Seats 7

Total poll 12,717

Invalid votes 202

Total valid poll 12,515

Quota 1,565

First count

James Charity (Ind) 1,792

Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720

Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226

David Collins (FG) 1,163

Liam Carroll (FG) 885

Michael Hannon (FF) 753

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745

Helen Jennings (FG) 734

Josette Farrell (Ind) 647

Louis O’Hara (SF) 507

Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497

Marian Spellman (Lab) 206

Amanda McManus (Ren) 183

Charity and Dolan elected

Second count

Distribution of Charity’s surplus

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235

David Collins (FG) +19 1,182

Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899

Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750

Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738

Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528

Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519

Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213

Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187

Third count

Distribution of Dolan’s surplus

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +10 1,540

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +18 1,253

David Collins (FG) +21 1,203

Liam Carroll (FG) +5 904

Michael Hannon (FF) +25 810

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +38 788

Helen Jennings (FG) +11 749

Josette Farrell (Ind) +3 667

Louis O’Hara (SF) +16 535

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 532

Marian Spellman (Lab) +3 216

Amanda McManus (Ren) +1 188

McManus and Spellman eliminated

Fourth count

Distribution of McManus’ and Spellman’s votes

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +90 1,630

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +27 1,280

David Collins (FG) +13 1,216

Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926

Michael Hannon (FF) +10 820

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +32 820

Helen Jennings (FG) +43 792

Josette Farrell (Ind) +29 696

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +59 591

Louis O’Hara (SF) +20 555

Cuddy elected

Fifth count

Distribution of Cuddy’s surplus

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,289

David Collins (FG) +3 1,219

Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926

Michael Hannon (FF) +10 830

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +4 824

Helen Jennings (FG) +1 793

Josette Farrell (Ind) +14 710

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 595

Louis O’Hara (SF) +1 556

O’Hara eliminated

Sixth count

Distribution of O’Hara’s votes

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +129 1,418

David Collins (FG) +31 1,250

Liam Carroll (FG) +23 956

Michael Hannon (FF) +23 853

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +49 853

Helen Jennings (FG) +49 842

Josette Farrell (Ind) +40 750

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +84 679

Keavey eliminated