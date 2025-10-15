Six-year road ban for repeat offender

A man with 21 previous road traffic convictions was banned from driving for six years and handed a four-month suspended sentence.

Jimmy Ind of 62 Clifden Glen, Clifden, pleaded guilty to driving a dangerously defective vehicle, without insurance and not displaying a tax disc on January 22.

Garda Jason Walmsey previously testified that he had spotted Ind driving on the N59 that morning as he on his way for the monthly Clifden court sitting and had recognised him from a previous court case when he had been disqualified from driving.

Sergeant Damien Prendergast struck out additional charges of driving unaccompanied, without an NCT and with bald tyres on the guilty plea.

His legal aid solicitor Caitriona Vine told Clifden District Court that her client had some problems with decision making but he had turned over a new leaf. He was now working as an apprentice in a garage, he had a partner and they were expecting a child. He was not driving anymore and no longer had a driver’s licence. He was currently engaging with the Probation Services in relation to previous driving convictions.

Judge Fiona Lydon said the most concerning aspect of the latest charges was the repetitive nature of them, which had previously attracted fines.

This time she was imposing a sentence of four months but would suspend it for two years on condition he did not get behind the wheel of a car. She also banned him from driving for six years.

“I know that very difficult because it’s noted in the Probation [Services] report that you enjoy driving. It states ‘he just loves driving’. You’d be surprised how time flies. In no time it will be up.”

She ordered him to continue engaging with his Probation Services officer for a further year.