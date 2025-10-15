Six-year road ban for repeat offender

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A man with 21 previous road traffic convictions was banned from driving for six years and handed a four-month suspended sentence.
Jimmy Ind of 62 Clifden Glen, Clifden, pleaded guilty to driving a dangerously defective vehicle, without insurance and not displaying a tax disc on January 22.
Garda Jason Walmsey previously testified that he had spotted Ind driving on the N59 that morning as he on his way for the monthly Clifden court sitting and had recognised him from a previous court case when he had been disqualified from driving.
Sergeant Damien Prendergast struck out additional charges of driving unaccompanied, without an NCT and with bald tyres on the guilty plea.
His legal aid solicitor Caitriona Vine told Clifden District Court that her client had some problems with decision making but he had turned over a new leaf. He was now working as an apprentice in a garage, he had a partner and they were expecting a child. He was not driving anymore and no longer had a driver’s licence. He was currently engaging with the Probation Services in relation to previous driving convictions.
Judge Fiona Lydon said the most concerning aspect of the latest charges was the repetitive nature of them, which had previously attracted fines.
This time she was imposing a sentence of four months but would suspend it for two years on condition he did not get behind the wheel of a car. She also banned him from driving for six years.
“I know that very difficult because it’s noted in the Probation [Services] report that you enjoy driving. It states ‘he just loves driving’. You’d be surprised how time flies. In no time it will be up.”
She ordered him to continue engaging with his Probation Services officer for a further year.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Meeting today over planned closure of Tuam creche
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA meeting is to take place later today (Wednesday) in...
Woman attacked by three dogs – including Alsatian
An Alsatian was one of three uncontrolled dogs who ran at a woman and knocked her to the ground c...
Bare facts see parking penalty withdrawn
A man was charged with parking illegally in a disabled bay even though his passenger had removed ...
Driver was unaware her insurance was cancelled
A Gort woman who claims she was unaware her insurance company had cancelled her policy has been t...
UHG to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG will mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss...
Gardaí investigate theft of expensive equipment from a house in Ballygar
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating the theft of expensive equip...
Gardaí seek witnesses to arson incident at Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are seeking witnesses to an arson incident at ...
UG to operate new national "supercomputer"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has been chosen to operate a new...
Ten-day road works in Ballybaun Kilcoona begin today to improve visibility
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad works are beginning today in Ballybaun and Kilco...