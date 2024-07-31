Six year jail term for man who raped woman in broad daylight in Galway city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A man who raped a woman in broad daylight in Galway city has been sentenced to six years in prison.
27 year-old Wayne Higgins, of no fixed abode, continued the attack after local residents told him they were calling the Gardaí.
Wayne Higgins had been drinking with the woman earlier when she asked him to escort her to a bus.
They stopped en route to have a cigarette in a laneway, and Higgins raped her.
His girlfriend had introduced the victim to him briefly two weeks beforehand.
In her victim impact statement, the woman called Higgins an animal, and a danger to vulnerable women.
Higgins had pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of rape in Galway City on August 28, 2019.
The court heard he had been homeless at the time and using the services of the Simon Community for his addiction issues.
He has a number of previous convictions for offences including drugs, robbery, stalking, harassment and breach of a barring order.
Mr Justice Paul Burns said the woman was intoxicated and vulnerable and Higgins had betrayed the temporary trust that was placed in him.
The post Six year jail term for man who raped woman in broad daylight in Galway city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
