Six private water group schemes in West with repeat E.coli failures since 2023

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The EPA has revealed that the six private group water schemes with repeat E.coli failures in 2023 and 2024 are located in the West.

They are in Tubber on the border of Galway and Clare, and in Ballinaklill in Loughrea, with the others in Mayo and Roscommon.

The Environmental Protection Agency says most of these schemes are on long-term boil water notices to protect public health.

However, it’s raising concerns that many private supplies are not registered – despite serving schools, nursing homes, sports clubs and self-catering accommodation.

The EPA’s Noel Byrne says everyone has a right to safe drinking water, and supplies that aren’t registered, aren’t being monitored:

Meanwhile, several others (see below on map) have had E.coli failures in 2024.



