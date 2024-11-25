Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis seized Menlough in East Galway

Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis have been seized in Menlough in East Galway resulting in the arrest of three women

Gardaí seized six improvised explosive devices, €20,000 worth of cocaine and €9,000 worth of cannabis during a search of a house over the weekend

The Galway Divisional Drugs Unit, with the Armed Support Unit also recovered mixing agent and other drug paraphernalia.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was requested to attend and safely removed the explosive devices.

During a follow-up search at a residential property in Loughrea, more than €9,400 in cash and two mobile phones were seized.

Three women aged in their 20s were arrested and detained at a Garda station in County Galway under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

One has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.