Six on the trot looks a formality for Corofin after latest triumph

ANNAGHDOWN were the neutrals’ big hope of bringing about a changing of the guard in this year’s Galway senior football championship. Ahead of the county semi-finals at Tuam Stadium last Sunday, the prospect of six-in-a-row chasing Corofin coming a cropper against them was no flight of fancy.

Afterall, twelve months ago Annaghdown were on the cusp of a famous victory at the same stage of the championship only to be reeled in late on. They were bound to have learned from that experience and with county players, Damien Comer, Eoghan Kerin, Ciarán Duggan and Frankie Burke in their ranks, another major tilt at the title holders was anticipated

If somebody had told Annaghdown beforehand that they would land five of the last seven points; that Corofin would be reduced to 14 players for much of the second half; and that the champions would only finish with 12 points on the scoreboard, Alan Flynn’s charges could be forgiven for thinking that they were about to atone for their near miss in 2017.

Instead, they came up disappointingly well short despite a lively start. Burke (2) and Comer were on the mark early on, but incredibly Annaghdown failed to score between the tenth and 52nd minute of the semi-final. That protracted barren spell was a real killer blow and though they managed to reduce the gap to four points by the finish, the outcome was known a long way out.

Corofin were never going to reproduce their spectacular fireworks which destroyed Nemo Rangers in last March’s All-Ireland Club final, but they were still ready for Annaghdown. They were again admirably efficient and though the teams were tied at three points each in the opening quarter, they gradually began to pull away with points from Martin Farragher, Justin Leonard and Ronan Steede helping them to a 0-6 to 0-3 interval lead.

Annaghdown had missed a few chances and free-taking was proving problematic but when Steede was dismissed on a straight red card early in the second half, it ought to have given Comer and company renewed hope. However, they were unable to take advantage on a day Dylan Wall was a big influence for the champions. Corofin were winning the tactical battle and unanswered points from Ian Burke, Leonard and Gary Sice (2) left them in command (0-10 to 0-3) heading into the closing stages.

