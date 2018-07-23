Eight malnourished puppies rescued in Athenry die

Eight malnourished puppies – which were rescued by Galway County Council last week – have died.

They were among a group of 16 puppies which were brought to the MADRA kennels in Camus, Connemara last Wednesday.

The 16 puppies were found in an abandoned horse trailer at Ballydavid, Athenry.

They were aged from 8 to 12 weeks old and were dehydrated and unvaccinated and emaciated according to the dog rescue group.

