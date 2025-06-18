  • Services

Six Galway parishes get digital makeover

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Six Galway parishes are stepping into the digital age with the launch of an innovative project that turns local heritage into interactive online StoryMaps.

It involves a collaboration between Galway County Council, University of Galway, Galway County Heritage Forum, The Heritage Council, and community heritage groups

The rich histories of Stradbally in Clarinbridge, Monivea, Moylough, Moycullen, Gort, and Loughrea have been researched and digitally transformed.

Combining mapping technology with text, images, and multimedia content, the StoryMaps tell powerful location-based stories accessible from any internet-enabled device with a web browser, including tablets and phones.

The University of Galway students involved are Carlos Grace, Giada Solito, Liam Flaherty, and Laura Daly.

