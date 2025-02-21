Six Galway MACE stores receive awards for retail excellence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Six stores in Galway have been honoured at the MACE Excellence Awards

This year’s awards were hosted by owners and operators BWG Foods, in association with Solution Management Associates in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas

The Galway stores which received awards are Delaney’s Headford, Delaney’s Liosban, Delaney’s Old Dublin Road Tuam, Mannion’s Milltown Road Tuam, McGreal’s Ballybrit and MacMahon’s Kinvara

All MACE stores must pass a year long inspection, two unannounced audits aswell as an SMA audit and a BWG Foods’ safety audit