Six Candidates to contest Galway East Fine Gael Election Convention this evening
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Fine Gael in Galway East will select its General Election candidate or candidates this evening at a selection convention in New Inn.
It is understood that six candidates have put their names forward. They are, Abbeyknockmoy Councillor Pete Roche, Tuam Branch Secretary Kabir Ahmmed, Galway East Fine Gael Chairman Shane Dolphin, founder of the Foods of Athenry Siobhan Lawless, Portumna Auctioneer Niamh Madden and Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The party will not have a sitting TD running next time as Deputy Ciaran Cannon has announced that he will not be seeking re-election.
At the time of broadcast, the number of candidates to be selected is not known and will not be known until this evening’s convention.
The Convention gets underway at the Leisure Centre in New Inn at 7pm.
The post Six Candidates to contest Galway East Fine Gael Election Convention this evening appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Rescheduled “Hands Across The Corrib” Event takes place this afternoon
The much-anticipated Hands Across the Corrib event, organised by Corrib Beo, that was postponed l...
Iconic Connemara figure launches memoir of experiences over a lifetime
An iconic figure in community development work in Connemara has written his memoir which contains...
City Councillor welcomes confirmation on road safety improvement works
Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has welcomed confirmation from Galway City Council that major ro...
People urged to dip, swim or splash for cancer fundraiser day
People are being urged to splash out for breast cancer research next month — literally. The Na...
Friendly soccer match brings together locals, migrants and Travellers
A friendly soccer match with a difference was held in Oranmore last Friday, bringing together loc...
Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge
The All Ireland Backyard Ultra (BYU) Championship is coming to Galway when the official Connach...
Deputy expresses concern that ACRES Scheme is not delivering for farmers
Independent TD for East Galway Sean Canney has expressed concern the ACRES scheme as designed is ...
Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager
Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing ...
Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show
Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will...