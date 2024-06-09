Sitting Councillor loses her seat
Galway City Tribune
Dara Bradley
Galway City Tribune
Councillor Martina O’Connor has lost her seat on Galway City Council.
The Green Party candidate was eliminated on the eighth count in Galway City Central.
A nurse, she was first elected in the green wave of 2019 along with Pauline O’Reilly in City West.
The Shantalla woman’s 387 votes will now be redistributed as part of Count 9.
Galway City Central
Electorate: 18,206
Total poll: 7,733
Spoiled votes: 137
Total valid poll: 7,606
Quota: 1,087
Eighth count
Distribution of Cummins’ votes
Fahy, Frank (FG) (+12) 1,064
Forde, Josie (FF) (+12) 887
McDonagh, John (Lab) (+9) 767
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+9) 675
Lohan, Mark (SF) (+16) 587
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+95) 477
Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+14) 394
O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+5) 387 ELIM
Non-transferable: 109.
