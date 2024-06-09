  • Services

Sitting Councillor loses her seat

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Sitting Councillor loses her seat
Councillor Martina O’Connor has lost her seat on Galway City Council.

The Green Party candidate was eliminated on the eighth count in Galway City Central.

A nurse, she was first elected in the green wave of 2019 along with Pauline O’Reilly in City West.

The Shantalla woman’s 387 votes will now be redistributed as part of Count 9.

ENDS

 

Galway City Central

Electorate: 18,206

Total poll: 7,733

Spoiled votes: 137

Total valid poll: 7,606

Quota: 1,087

 

Eighth count

Distribution of Cummins’ votes

Fahy, Frank (FG) (+12) 1,064

Forde, Josie (FF) (+12) 887

McDonagh, John (Lab) (+9) 767

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+9) 675

Lohan, Mark (SF) (+16) 587

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+95) 477

Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+14) 394

O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+5) 387 ELIM

Non-transferable: 109.

