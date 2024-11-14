  • Services

Sites for CCTV identified in Loughrea ahead of expected rollout next year

It’s expected that CCTV will be in place in Loughrea by the end of quarter one 2025.

Background work on the roll-out of CCTV across the county has been underway for some time, and according to Galway County Council, progress is steady.

A Loughrea meeting has heard that sites have been identified in the area for its installation, and the plans will go to public consultation then.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Curley says while the CCTV will help, enforcement will be needed to clamp down on illegal dumping.

