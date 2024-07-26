Site for Mountbellew Vintage Rally extended to 60 acres
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
This year’s Mountbellew Vintage Rally, which takes place all day Sunday in the mart grounds, has been extended.
The site has been extended to 60 acres thanks to local landowners, and is open from 10 in the morning.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The usual array of historic farm machinery will be on display along with a first-time exhibition of mid-20th century Porsche and Lanz Bull Dog vehicles.
Highlights include the mammoth steam engines, a hay making project, a lawn mower race and a performance from Ciaran Rosney.
Safety Officer Joe Treacy assures people they won’t miss out on the All-Ireland Final either.
The post Site for Mountbellew Vintage Rally extended to 60 acres appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Is Galway a hurling or football county? Public share their opinion ahead of All-Ireland clash
Excitement is reaching fever pitch ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland football final. Arma...
Young Connemara woman to present the ball in the All-Ireland final
And Sunday will be extra special for one young Connemara fan who will present the ball to referee...
Galway Potters Market returns for 14th annual event
The Galway Potters Market is returning for the 14th year running this weekend. Ceramic artists fr...
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in Galway city tomorrow
An emergency rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine will take place in Galway city tomo...
Planning permission refused for unauthorised steel container coffee shop in Dunmore
Retention planning permission has been refused for a steel container coffee shop in Dunmore. The ...
Significant extension confirmed for Mercy College in Woodford
Mercy College, Woodford has been given the go ahead for a significant extension and refurbishment...
All Galway trains sold out for All-Ireland Final
All Galway trains are now sold out for All Ireland Final Day this Sunday. Irish Rail says the fiv...
Character and attention to detail defines magnificent Headford property
This beautiful family home has been lovingly built and detailed to providing one of the best prop...
Red card for mobile sauna plans at Renville Pier in Oranmore
Plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore have been shown the red card by county ...