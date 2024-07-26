Site for Mountbellew Vintage Rally extended to 60 acres

This year’s Mountbellew Vintage Rally, which takes place all day Sunday in the mart grounds, has been extended.

The site has been extended to 60 acres thanks to local landowners, and is open from 10 in the morning.





The usual array of historic farm machinery will be on display along with a first-time exhibition of mid-20th century Porsche and Lanz Bull Dog vehicles.

Highlights include the mammoth steam engines, a hay making project, a lawn mower race and a performance from Ciaran Rosney.

Safety Officer Joe Treacy assures people they won’t miss out on the All-Ireland Final either.

