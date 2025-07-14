SIPTU offers conversational English classes to support migrants and refugees

Students from across the globe are improving their command of the English language – thanks to free classes being run by volunteers and union activists in Galway.

SIPTU is hosting free Conversational English Classes – run in conjunction with Fáilte Isteach, a community-based initiative that provides volunteer-led classes for migrants and refugees – at the Union’s Galway city office on Bóthar Bhreandain Uí Eithir.

Local Shop Stewards, activists and staff, alongside students and volunteers from the local community, have welcomed learners from countries across the world, including Brazil, Ecuador, Spain, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal and Italy to the classes.

They offer a friendly and inclusive environment where learners can improve their spoken English and so integrate more easily into their workplaces and local communities.

The work of the many volunteers, which make the classes possible, was recognised at a special event during June, which was attended by members of SIPTU’s Galway District Council and City Councillor Helen Ogbu who presented participants with certificates.

She said she was honoured to congratulate learners who, she said, ‘had shown incredible strength learning English while building new lives in Ireland’.

“These classes are truly a celebration of inclusion and belonging. Thank you so much for impacting and equipping migrants with the key tool required for integrating into the community,” she said.

SIPTU Organiser and Classes’ Coordinator, Aneta Sobczak, said that he aim of the classes was not only to improve English language skills but also to build connections and understanding between people from different backgrounds.

“It’s a great opportunity for volunteers and learners to get to know each other and share their stories while learning together,” she said.

Volunteer tutor Laura O’Connor described it as a very enjoyable experience.

“I’ve learned just as much from the learners as they’ve learned from me. I have learnt about their culture, food, family way of life. They have so much to offer, and it’s a privilege to be part of something so positive and its good fun too,” she said.

The next term of free Conversational English Classes will begin in September with sessions held once a week – at lunchtime and at 7pm.

Anyone in the Galway area who would like to improve their English or volunteer as a tutor is warmly encouraged to get involved. For further information contact SIPTU Organiser and Classes’ Coordinator, Aneta Sobczak at asobczak@siptu.ie.

Pictured: Galway City Councillor Helen Ogbu with SIPTU English Language Classes volunteers at a certificate presentation in June in the Union’s Galway Office.