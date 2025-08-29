Siobhán explores magic of world on doorstep

The Commute, a collection of paintings inspired by the ever-changing light and landscape across Galway Bay will run in the city throughout September.

The work of artist Siobhán Moore, it will open in Portershed a Dό next Thursday September 4, from 6-8pm. People are welcome to attend, meet Galway-based Siobhán and explore the collection.

A contemporary painter, Siobhán works in oil, acrylic, ink and encaustic wax. Her art often tends towards abstraction, inspired by her constant experimentation with materials and her response to the nearby coast.

Siobhán worked in healthcare for many years before leaving in 2022 to focus on art. She is currently studying for a BA in Fine Art at ATU.

Her daily beach walks and swims in the sea inform her seascapes, where the horizon becomes a grounding presence – somewhere she can find reassurance in the midst of life’s turbulence.

More recently, she has begun exploring the shifting character of the land – its textures, tones and quiet, elemental presence.

Siobhán seeks to capture both time and place in her art, inviting the viewer to experience the emotions of these elemental landscapes.

“This new series is a record of what can often be considered a mundane part of the day – the commute – but I never tire of the spectacular scenery on my journey along this special coast,” she says.

“The paintings document the beauty that surrounds me: the way the light shifts across the water, the glow of the Burren’s ancient stone, the outline of the islands beyond and the horizon stretching far into the distance. I wanted to capture those fleeting moments, glimpsed every day but rarely paused to appreciate, yet which help me feel connected to this place.”

As Siobhán points out, no two hours are alike along this coast, never mind two days.

Her exhibition invites viewers to experience the subtle interplay between sea and stone, water and sky, through a series of richly textured and atmospheric works.

More information on The Commute at www.siobhan moore.ie.

Pictured: Shifting Horizons, one of the pieces in the new show.