Sinn Féin’s Martin McNamara is to be co-opted to Louis O’Hara’s vacant seat on Galway County Council at Monday’s meeting.

It’s after Louis O’Hara won a Dáil seat for the Galway East consitiuency in the recent General Election.

Martin McNamara was chosen at a Sinn Féin convention for the Athenry-Oranmore Local Electoral Area last evening at the Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry.

The Athenry-native is a teacher in Mountbellew, Agricultural College, and also an Associate Lecturer with ATU Galway.