The Sinn Féin leader will be visiting Athenry today.

Mary Lou McDonald is attending the official opening of Louis O’Hara’s constituency office on Old Church Street.

It’s Deputy O’Hara’s first term as a TD, having been elected for Galway East in last year’s General Election.

4PM