Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty to address city neutrality meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty is set to address a public meeting in the city tomorrow evening on Ireland’s neutrality. (19/6)

The meeting will discuss Government plans to reform the Triple Lock system – which some argue will impact our neutrality.

The system means that Government, Dáil and UN approval are all needed before Irish troops can be deployed overseas.

The meeting will also hear from Galway West TD Mairead Farrell – and it takes place at the Connacht Hotel at 7.30 tomorrow evening.