Sinn Féin to nominate Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee
Sinn Féin is to nominate its Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee
PAC is one of the foremost Oireachtas Committees
It plays a significant role in ensuring accountability and transparency in the way government departments, offices and certain public bodies allocate, spend and manage their finances.
Deputy Farrell, who has a professional background in finance, previously served on the Dáil’s Finance Committee and the Budgetary Oversight Committee
