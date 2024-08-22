  • Services

Sinn Féin to nominate Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee

Published:

Sinn Féin is to nominate its Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee

PAC is one of the foremost Oireachtas Committees


It plays a significant role in ensuring accountability and transparency in the way government departments, offices and certain public bodies allocate, spend and manage their finances.

Deputy Farrell, who has a professional background in finance, previously served on the Dáil’s Finance Committee and the Budgetary Oversight Committee

 

