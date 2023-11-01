  • Services

Sinn Féin to host Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Connemara on Irish Unity

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/dq64qk/sinn_feinad0dl.mp3
Sinn Féin is to hold a Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity later this month (Nov 27th) in Connemara.

The event on November 27th will be conducted as Gaeilge


It will provide a platform for discussions on Irish Unity and its direct impact on the Connemara Gaeltacht.

This comes as part of Sinn Fein’s ongoing discussion about Irish Unity.

Galway West Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell outlines the importance of getting involved in the Irish Unity dialogue.

The post Sinn Féin to host Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Connemara on Irish Unity appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

