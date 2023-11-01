Sinn Féin to host Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Connemara on Irish Unity
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Sinn Féin is to hold a Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity later this month (Nov 27th) in Connemara.
The event on November 27th will be conducted as Gaeilge
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It will provide a platform for discussions on Irish Unity and its direct impact on the Connemara Gaeltacht.
This comes as part of Sinn Fein’s ongoing discussion about Irish Unity.
Galway West Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell outlines the importance of getting involved in the Irish Unity dialogue.
The post Sinn Féin to host Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Connemara on Irish Unity appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway’s AMACH! LGBT receives highest funding allocation under national scheme
Galway’s AMACH! LGBT has been awarded €70,000 under a national funding call. It’s the...
New traffic lights switched on at Cregmore Bridge
The new traffic lights at Cregmore Bridge have been turned on today (Tuesday, 31st October). The ...
Biorbic’s Biobus makes a stop in Galway City
A first of its kind Biobus is currently touring Ireland to raise awareness about the bioeconomy. ...
Michael Duffy from Circular Road wins Best Garden in the city for second year running
Michael Duffy from Circular Road has won Best Garden in the city for the second year running whil...
County Council to sit down with NTA over substandard bus services to Loughrea
Galway County Council is to sit down with the National Transport Authority to discuss substandard...
World Conference of Screenwriters to be held in Galway next year
Next year’s World Conference of Screenwriters will be held in Galway. Hundreds of screenwri...
Wind warning in place for Galway Wednesday morning as Storm Ciarán arrives
A status yellow wind warning comes into place for Galway early tomorrow morning as Storm Ciarán a...
Criticism over lack of traffic management plans for Macnas Parade
There’s a call for clarity on what exact traffic management plans were in place for Sunday&...
Tickets released for Galway Science and Technology Festival Exhibition
The much-anticipated Galway Science and Technology Festival’s Exhibition Day will be held on the ...