Sinn Fein selects candidates for all Galway areas for upcoming local elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein has selected five candidates to run in the upcoming local elections.

The party held its selection convention in Connemara where candidates were chosen for the county’s five electoral areas.

Sitting councillor Tom Healy will contest Connemara North, while Kevin O’Hara will contest Connemara South.

Sitting councillor Cathal O Conchuir will contest the election in Galway City West, Councillor Mark Lohan will contest the Galway City Central ward and Councillor Mairead Farrell will contest the Galway City East ward.