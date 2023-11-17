Sinn Féin select Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local elections

Lucina Kelly has been chosen as the Sinn Féin Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local elections.

Lucina was born in Dublin, but spent many summers in Connemara – she works as a Business Development Coordinator in the construction sector.





The mother of two was chosen at a selection convention which was addressed by MEP Chris McManus

