Sinn Féin has launched a survey aimed at gaining an understanding of the needs of people in Ballybane.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell and Councillor Aisling Burke have launched the survey, and will go door-to-door to speak to residents in the area.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They will focus on issues such as dumping and littering, and any other needs the community may have.

Deputy Farrell explains their main aim with the survey:

The post Sinn Féin launches survey to understand needs of residents in Ballybane appeared first on Galway Bay FM.