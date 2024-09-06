Sinn Féin launches survey to understand needs of residents in Ballybane
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Sinn Féin has launched a survey aimed at gaining an understanding of the needs of people in Ballybane.
Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell and Councillor Aisling Burke have launched the survey, and will go door-to-door to speak to residents in the area.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They will focus on issues such as dumping and littering, and any other needs the community may have.
Deputy Farrell explains their main aim with the survey:
The post Sinn Féin launches survey to understand needs of residents in Ballybane appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
UHG and Portiuncula with relatively high rates of patients catching infections
A snapshot survey has revealed that University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballin...
Croí to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention hub
Croí is to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention and heart health hub in Tuam n...
United are edging closer to European spot next season
Galway United 1 Derry City 0 THE first time Galway United won the First Division title, bac...
Book celebrating work of composer Tommy Whelan
A new book celebrating the work of Galway flute player and composer Tommy Whelan (1879-1951) has ...
Maigh Cuilinn step it up a few notches for easy win
Maigh Cuilinn 4-11 Monivea-Abbey 1– 5 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium MAIGH Cuilinn t...
UHG is country’s third most crowded hospital
More than 7,500 people have had to spend at least one night on a trolley bed in University Hospit...
Comer’s strike is decisive as Annaghdown take top spot
Annaghdown 1-15 Milltown 0-15 By Mike Rafferty at Tuam Stadium FOR the second game in...
City has the highest social housing need in Ireland
Galway city has the highest social housing need in the country, a stark new report has revealed. ...