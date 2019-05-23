Single success shows it’s Fallen Lights’ time to shine

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

There are two things that really set Fallen Lights apart from the multitude of talented, young Irish bands currently vying for a place among the country’s big names – composure and work ethic. The Mullingar four-piece have crafted a contemporary, electro-pop sound that has seen them dominate airwaves and major stages over the last year and the success of their new single Extra Time is indicative of the progress the band continues to make.

Fallen Lights play Monroe’s Live on Friday, June 28, as part of the Tonic House Collective. The group have clocked up an array of impressive milestones in recent times, including sets at the Olympia, the 3 Arena and a debut performance on the Late Late Show.

Their latest track is upbeat and anthemic – its immediate popularity among radio DJs should be of little surprise but the success of the release is not lost on lead singer Graham Dowling.

“It’s been amazing,” Graham says of the reaction to Extra Time.

“We put the track out in February and it was picked up by all the radio stations. We were buzzing with the reaction and we did a radio tour to compliment that.

“And then this month we just found out that it was listed in the top five, most played, independent Irish tracks on radio. That was huge for us… When we put it out we got our first playlisting on Spotify as well in New Music Friday UK so that was a big win for us.”

Extra Time seems tailor-made for the Irish charts but it’s been a journey for the band to arrive at a sound that really fits them. Their evolution has been rapid but it’s also been considered.

“Our first single Pricetag was kind of just us being mad to get a song out,” Graham admits.

“We were just kind of finding our feet and I think everything since has been more thought about. We put out It’s Too Late last February so there’s a year in the difference [between that and Extra Time]. It’s Too Late was kind of a rock band song and that’s where we were at but we realised we wanted to change the sound and make it more poppy.

