Singers sought for Galway’s Messiah
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Handel’s Messiah premiered on Dublin’s Fishamble Street on April 13, 1742, creating a unique link between Ireland and the renowned German composer.
It’s most commonly performed at Christmas, and for December 2025, Music for Galway and Resurgam plan to stage a community production of Messiah.
For the world premiere of Handel’s Messiah in 1742, more than 700 people squeezed into Neale’s Music Hall, a venue that could comfortably fit 600, according to Music for Galway’s Executive Director, Anna Lardi.
“In the festive days before Christmas next year, Music for Galway and Resurgam plan to pack out Saint Nicholas’ Collegiate Church on Sunday, December 14, for Galway Messiah in the heart of Galway City.”
She explains that people across the community will have a rare opportunity – through the community choir Saint Nicholas’ Singers – to join Resurgam and the Vespera baroque ensemble for parts of Galway’s Messiah.
Anyone who would like to join the St Nicholas’ Singers for this unique event, is asked to contact Maureen Rabbitt on (087) 230 8860 or email projects@resurgam.ie.
Any individual or business who would like to contribute to Galway Messiah in any way, can contact Anna Lardi at anna@musicforgalway.ie or Linda O’Shea Farren at info@resurgam.ie.
More like this:
Radisson RED Galway is now open at Crown Square
Pictured abover are the team at Radisson RED Galway gathered around the big red piano in the lobb...
Corinthians feeling Down at firing a blank in Rifle Park
Banbridge 27 Corinthians 0 Corinthians found themselves in the firing line at Rifle Park on...
Galway League book home tie in Oscar Traynor Cup
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty The Galway League maintained their impressive start to the Osca...
Plea not to cut retrofitting of council buildings from budget
Councillors have been urged not to slash funding allocated to retrofitting buildings in the Draft...
Fisheries Field to be developed as a park
By Brendan Carroll A plan by University of Galway to turn the Fisheries Field into a park that...
Palestinian children share verse and drawings
“Wipe out that sadness and weave the Dress of impossible from the tears”. These words are take...
Sarsfields set sights on fourth title
By Eanna O’Reilly SUNDAY sees Sarsfields line out in their sixth consecutive All-Ireland senio...
Galway GAA chairman wins strong backing from delegates at Convention
By Eanna O’Reilly PAUL Bellew was handed a thumping mandate to continue as Galway GAA’s top of...
Newbie TD proves most popular with city voters
By Brendan Carroll Three candidates in the General Election were neck and neck in terms of vyi...