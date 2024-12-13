Singers sought for Galway’s Messiah

Handel’s Messiah premiered on Dublin’s Fishamble Street on April 13, 1742, creating a unique link between Ireland and the renowned German composer.

It’s most commonly performed at Christmas, and for December 2025, Music for Galway and Resurgam plan to stage a community production of Messiah.

For the world premiere of Handel’s Messiah in 1742, more than 700 people squeezed into Neale’s Music Hall, a venue that could comfortably fit 600, according to Music for Galway’s Executive Director, Anna Lardi.

“In the festive days before Christmas next year, Music for Galway and Resurgam plan to pack out Saint Nicholas’ Collegiate Church on Sunday, December 14, for Galway Messiah in the heart of Galway City.”

She explains that people across the community will have a rare opportunity – through the community choir Saint Nicholas’ Singers – to join Resurgam and the Vespera baroque ensemble for parts of Galway’s Messiah.

Anyone who would like to join the St Nicholas’ Singers for this unique event, is asked to contact Maureen Rabbitt on (087) 230 8860 or email projects@resurgam.ie.

Any individual or business who would like to contribute to Galway Messiah in any way, can contact Anna Lardi at anna@musicforgalway.ie or Linda O’Shea Farren at info@resurgam.ie.