Simon seeks volunteers to take to the water – and help charity’s cause

The Galway Simon Community is seeking swimmers – be they daily dippers, fitness enthusiasts, novices or anywhere in between – to join them in a challenge in support of those facing homelessness in the West of Ireland.

By taking part in their Dip a Day in May, you can help raise vital funds for those at risk of, or facing, homelessness in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

And it doesn’t have to be all at sea – you can sign up for 31 days of cold showers or a dip three or four days a week at your nearest beach, lake or river; all are ways to achieve the #dipadayinmay challenge.

Fintan Maher, Head of Fundraising and Communications for Galway Simon Community explains the idea behind the initiative and the difference you can make by taking the challenge.

“We understand how difficult it can be to commit to a 31-day water-based challenge – so this year we are asking people to set their own Dip a Day challenge for the month of May and to call on all their friends, family and colleagues to show their support by sponsoring them,” he said.

“This initiative is a great way of boosting your wellbeing and making new connections through a shared experience.

“Not only will you get to connect with nature, yourself and your community, you’ll also be making a real difference in the lives of people who are at risk of, or experiencing homelessness locally,” Fintan added.

And that help is more needed than ever, because last year Galway Simon supported 980 households, including 1,075 adults and 415 children.

“The wonderful support of our community in raising these vital funds through the #dipaday inmay challenge, ensures that we can continue to be there for those coming to us in crisis,” said Fintan.

To register for the ‘Dip a Day in May’ challenge and to get your free t-shirt, visit https://galway simon.ie/dipaday

Participants are also in with a chance of winning one set of four tickets to Hyde Hotel’s Festival Disco Brunch on Saturday, June 2.

The winner and three of their friends will get to savour a fantastic main course as well as two cocktails whilst enjoying the best of summer tunes.

Pictured: All set… Laura Balta from Mad about Zumba. PHOTO: Boyd Challenger.