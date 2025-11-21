  • Services

Simon Harris praises Abbey during visit to Galway's tidiest village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tanaiste and new Finance Minister Simon Harris spent this afternoon in the quiet village of Abbey near Loughrea.

It was part of a series of engagements, including the opening of a new constituency office for Senator PJ Murphy in Craughwell.

In Abbey, he met local schoolchildren and residents, as well as members of the local Tidy Town committee.

The village won gold in Galway at this year’s Tidy Towns competition – and it was looking every bit the part today.

The Tanaistes first engagement was to greet the schoolchildren who had formed an honour guard of sorts.

 

Abbey might have looked like a scene lifted off a postcard this afternoon – but local shop and bar owner Francis Holohan told David Nevin it wasn’t always that way.

Meanwhile, Saoirse Duhan spoke to Simon Harris after his walkabout – and he reflected on the importance of the work of the Tidy Towns volunteers.

