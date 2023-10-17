  • Services

Simon Harris opens new Aleen Cust library on ATU Mountbellew campus

Simon Harris opens new Aleen Cust library on ATU Mountbellew campus
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has opened a new library on the ATU Mountbellew campus

The ‘Aleen Cust’ library is named after Ireland’s and the UK’s first female vet, who professed her unwaivering desire to become a vet from a very young age.


She was refused recognition in the profession for most of her life because of her gender, until 1922, after a two-decade struggle, she was officially recognised as a veterinary surgeon.

During his visit Minister Harris was also told of the potential of the Monutbellew campus for a School of Veterinary, with a decision due by the end of the year

Simon Harris told Leah Hogarty that Aleen Cust is a source of inspiration for anyone looking to improve their education:

