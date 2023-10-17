Simon Harris opens new Aleen Cust library on ATU Mountbellew campus
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has opened a new library on the ATU Mountbellew campus
The ‘Aleen Cust’ library is named after Ireland’s and the UK’s first female vet, who professed her unwaivering desire to become a vet from a very young age.
She was refused recognition in the profession for most of her life because of her gender, until 1922, after a two-decade struggle, she was officially recognised as a veterinary surgeon.
During his visit Minister Harris was also told of the potential of the Monutbellew campus for a School of Veterinary, with a decision due by the end of the year
Simon Harris told Leah Hogarty that Aleen Cust is a source of inspiration for anyone looking to improve their education:
The post Simon Harris opens new Aleen Cust library on ATU Mountbellew campus appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
