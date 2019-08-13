Simon eases the plight for many – but West’s figures continue to grow

Galway continues to buck the national trend on homelessness – because while the overall figure showed a small fall-off in recent months, the number of people in emergency accommodation in the West actually increased.

That’s according to the Simon Community as it launched its new campaign, Closing the Door on Homelessness.

That aims to build on the success of its efforts over the last year, which saw Simon Communities around the country ‘close the door’ for more than 2,400 men, women and children – helping them move out of homelessness and into a secure home.

That homelessness and housing crisis is being felt acutely in the West with 534 people, including 199 children, in emergency accommodation in hotels, hostels and B & B’s at the end of June.

And those figures contrast to the national picture which actually saw a decrease in June, meaning that Galway Simon is busier than ever as it marks its own 40th anniversary this year.

Karen Golden of Galway Simon Community said that the vision remained the same for the country’s Simon Communities as it has over its half-century history – supporting those experiencing homelessness to find a place that they can call home.

“The end goal remains the same today as it was in 1969 – making home a reality,” she said.

“We continue to protect those who are at their most vulnerable and help them change the course of their lives by providing the physical door to a home of their own.

“We are helping people to close the door on the mental strain of homelessness, on fear, insecurity, addiction or ill-health,” she added.

Through the Closing Doors Campaign, Simon hopes to raise awareness of the experience of homelessness and how the charity is helping people find somewhere safe they can call home.

The Simon Community was founded in Ireland in February 1969, when a small number of volunteers made up of students from University College Dublin and Trinity College, packed up their flasks of soup and sandwiches and set out on the streets of Dublin to provide food and support to people experiencing homelessness.

In 1979, a number of volunteers and students at NUI Galway similarly started a soup run in Galway, and Galway Simon Community was formed to support those experiencing homelessness in the West.