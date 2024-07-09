Significant water outages in Spiddal area due to burst watermain
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There are significant water outages in the Spiddal area due to a burst watermain.
Uisce Eireann says a full service will not be restored until early this evening.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The areas affected are from Crimlin Bridge towards Rossaveal.
A contractor is now on site carrying out emergency repair works, with an estimated completion time of 5pm.
The post Significant water outages in Spiddal area due to burst watermain appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 1
Episode one of the news team’s programme exploring media literacy explores the following to...
Gardaí freeze bank accounts and seize cash after searches in Tuam and Moycullen
Bank accounts have been frozen while €75,000 in cash, three vehicles and a large amount of high v...
New €4m Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park to open in October
The new Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park University Hospital is expected to open in October. C...
Mayor of Galway to mark 375th anniversary of granting of city site to Poor Clare nuns
The Mayor of Galway Peter Keane will later today mark the 375th anniversary of the granting of th...
Green light for new school in Carrabane
The Department of Education has given full approval for the immediate construction of a new two s...
Galway Pathfinder reduces ED attendances for older people
It’s a solution that works from every perspective – treating older people in their own homes for ...
Galway star helps local school to launch smartphone-free initiative for pupils
Galway star Matthew Tierney dropped into his local school during Active School Week – to launch a...
Company behind proposed power generator in Portumna looks unlikely to hold a public consultation meeting
The company behind a proposed power generator in Portumna – Lumcloon Energy Ltd. – lo...
German-based actor and influencer explores Galway, Connemara and Inis Mór
A popular actor and influencer in Germany has been visiting the Wild Atlantic Way, including Galw...