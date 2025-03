This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Significant upgrade works for Inishbofin’s water supply are due to take place before summer

The island has been impacted by Do Not Consume Notices in the past, and Uisce Éireann says the works will ensure the security of supply.

A containerised unit, which is designed to treat complex issues relating to raw water quality, will arrive on the island within weeks.

It’s hoped the works will begin this Spring, depending on weather conditions.